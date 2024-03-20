Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $903,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,206,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.