Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 4,476,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,566. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.