Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,087,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

