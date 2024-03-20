Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.32. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 1,493,335 shares changing hands.

SBSW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 20,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,863 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

