Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

SIEN stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

