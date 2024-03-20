SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 496,438 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
