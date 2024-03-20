SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 496,438 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 595,856 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 587,123 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 574,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

