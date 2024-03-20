Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,098. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

