Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

