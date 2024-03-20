Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.08-10.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

