Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
