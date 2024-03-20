Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.