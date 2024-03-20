Simon P. G. Lee Purchases 15,000 Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider Simon P. G. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,005.73).

Public Policy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPHC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.96. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Policy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio is -12,222.22%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

