Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,257.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.