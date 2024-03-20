Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

