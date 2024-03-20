SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 764,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 623,484 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.64.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,453,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $15,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after buying an additional 897,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

