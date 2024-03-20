Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.01

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 9401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

