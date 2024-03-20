Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.01

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 9401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

