SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

