SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

