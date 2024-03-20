SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 377 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 283.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

