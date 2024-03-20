SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

T stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

