SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $48,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

