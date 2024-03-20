SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

