SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $122,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.