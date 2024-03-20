SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $122,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
