SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $134,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
