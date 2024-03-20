SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

