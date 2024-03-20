SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 261 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

