SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 530 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $475.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The company has a market capitalization of $380.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

