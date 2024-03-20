SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

