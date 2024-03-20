SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

