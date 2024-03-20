SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

