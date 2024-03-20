SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

