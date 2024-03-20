SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $109,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

