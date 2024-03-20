SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.44

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 146827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $600.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after purchasing an additional 894,411 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

