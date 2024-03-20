Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
