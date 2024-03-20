SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Underweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.80. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

SOUN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 54,291,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,807,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,890 shares of company stock worth $1,623,126. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

