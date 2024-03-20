Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 155203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 1.17.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
