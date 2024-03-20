Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 155203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.