Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

