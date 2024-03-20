Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $463,308.66 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,685,919.14130871 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.63684127 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $532,075.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.