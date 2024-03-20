S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.09 and a 200 day moving average of $409.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.08 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

