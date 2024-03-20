Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 140,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

