SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.12

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 81492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,718,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

