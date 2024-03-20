SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

