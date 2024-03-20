SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

