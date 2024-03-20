SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.51

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 33921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

