SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Decreased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 859,420 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,782,000.

SPYX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

