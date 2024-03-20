Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.72.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after acquiring an additional 209,531 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

