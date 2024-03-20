Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 3,615,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $934,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

