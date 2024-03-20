Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

