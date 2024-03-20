Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 77,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 755,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQSP

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,294,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,728,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,182,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,494 shares of company stock worth $12,056,707. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.