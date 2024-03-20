Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 12.5%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 411,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 86,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

